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6 Arkansas November Events Worth Clearing Your Calendar For, From Half A Million Lights To Small-Town Markets
By Ashley Morgan,4 days ago
November in Arkansas is busier than most people expect. Fall color is fading, but the calendar fills up with light displays, craft markets, parades, and festivals that start the holiday season early. This list covers six events across the state, with options for families and for adults looking for a grown-up night out.
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