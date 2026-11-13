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Local History Post of the Week: November 13, 2026
By Linda Reimer,8 days ago
– Vintage Article of the Week. Railroad Folk At Gathering, The Evening Leader, Corning, N.Y. | September 1, 1926. This week our vintage article spotlights the first annual picnic for local workers of the New York Central Railroad; the article estimates about 600 people attended the picnic; and it illustrates how important railroads were to our area in their heyday. And as I couldn’t get Microsoft to crop the photo any further, we also get to read about the marriage between Mary Frances McMahon and John J. Brady!