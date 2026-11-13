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This Little-Known Massachusetts Town Might Be The Peaceful Escape You’ve Been Missing
By Kathleen Ferris,4 days ago
A quarter mile of giant boulders, narrow gaps, and patches of ice that can hang around into summer is not what I expect to find in a quiet Massachusetts town. That gorge would be enough reason to stop, but the area keeps adding more. There is a state reservation filled with dramatic rock formations, a waterfall near Manchaug, and old village streets that make the drive between stops feel like part of the day.
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