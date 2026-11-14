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This Legendary Chicago Pizzeria Still Lets Diners Scribble On The Walls
By Abigail Cox,12 days ago
Every wall, booth, and doorframe at this pizza spot is covered in names, doodles, and messages from diners. Nobody gets scolded for adding one more. The scribbling tradition goes back decades, to a deep-dish legend that first fired up its ovens in 1966. Its golden-crust pies take around 45 minutes to bake, so there’s plenty of time to plan your wall masterpiece and argue about toppings.