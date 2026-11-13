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Thousands Of Twinkling Lights Make This Tennessee Drive-Thru Holiday Experience Worth The Trip
By Ben Weber,8 days ago
A waterpark that spends its winters glowing with Christmas lights? That swap alone made me curious. Swimsuits are out, and synchronized holiday music is in. The whole show plays through your car radio. Headlights go off, the car rolls slowly, and the displays flash right on cue with the songs. I like how nobody has to brave the cold to see every light from every seat.
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