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12 Oregon Natural Wonders So Strange Your Friends Will Think the Photos Are Fake
By Madison Brooks,8 days ago
Oregon has a habit of making normal cameras look like they were edited. There are striped hills, a hole that seems to swallow the ocean, a desert as flat as a tabletop, and a lake so blue it looks filtered. This list covers 12 real places across the coast, the Cascades, and the far southeast high desert that look almost too odd to be true.
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