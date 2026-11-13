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This North Carolina Center Puts You In The Pilot Seat Of A Boeing 737 Simulator
By Olivia Bennett,9 days ago
Most people board a Boeing 737 with a boarding pass and a window seat. Near the Raleigh-Durham airport, there is a place where you can sit in the left seat instead. You push back from the gate, taxi to the runway, and take off with a real airline captain beside you. It is a doable weekend outing right here in North Carolina, and it might just change how you see every flight you take from now on.