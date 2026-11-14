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9 Oregon Yarn and Craft Shops Where Every Visit Helps Keep Local Makers in Business
By Madison Brooks,11 days ago
Every skein sold at a small Oregon yarn shop does more than finish a sweater. It helps pay a local dyer, keeps a downtown storefront lit, and gives knitters a place to gather that no website can replace. Across the state, from the high desert near Bend to the coast at Cannon Beach, independent shops are stocking yarn dyed by neighbors, hosting classes, and even rescuing yarn that might otherwise go to waste.
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