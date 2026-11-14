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The Quirky Arkansas Restaurant Where Playful Decor And Big Plates Keep Diners Coming Back
By Ashley Morgan,11 days ago
Some Arkansas meals come with a mountain attached. Up on Petit Jean Mountain, near Morrilton, a log and stone lodge serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner to hikers, campers, and families on weekend getaways. Plates here are generous, the dining room is full of rustic charm, and the western sky does its own show every evening.
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