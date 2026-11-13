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This Weathered Oklahoma Backroad Stop Serves A Full-Pound Burger And A Cobbler You’ll Talk About All Drive Home
By Natalie Harper,8 days ago
Some of the best meals in Oklahoma hide behind doors that look like they might not open. Out near the Wichita Mountains, a weathered building with worn wooden railings and old license plates has been drawing hungry travelers for years. The outside looks rough enough to make first-timers hesitate, yet...
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