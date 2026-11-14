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This Century-Old Family Bakery In Illinois Still Makes Sweet Treats The Old-Fashioned Way
By Abigail Cox,12 days ago
The bakers here have been pulling donuts out of the fryer for the same family since 1919. That’s more than a hundred years of flour, sugar, and very early alarm clocks. Five generations of one family have now worked behind these counters. The shelves hold gooey butter cake, cream horns, strudels, fudgies, and stollen in several flavors.
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