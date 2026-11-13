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This Arizona Diner Seats You By The Window So You Catch Every Small Plane Touchdown Over Pie
By Samantha Collins,10 days ago
Some pilots rent a plane in Mesa, fly north for about an hour, and land in Payson for one reason: a slice of pie. Most of us will make the same trip by car, and the reward is the same window seat. Up in Rim Country there is a small diner parked right beside a working runway, where breakfast comes with a steady parade of small planes and the occasional helicopter.
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