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Skip The Flight To Peru Because Colorado Has Ancient Cliff Dwellings Carved Into Its Own Canyons
By Jessica Reynolds,7 days ago
Plenty of Coloradans dream about Machu Picchu, but some of the most impressive stone villages in the Americas sit a day’s drive from Denver. In the southwest corner of the state, Ancestral Puebloan families built multi-story homes right into sandstone alcoves more than 700 years ago, and many of them still stand.
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