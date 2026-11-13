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This Tennessee Indoor Water Park Has a Lazy River, Thrilling Slides, and Warm Water Year-Round
By Amna,4 days ago
Imagine floating down a warm, winding lazy river while chilly mountain air and snowy peaks wait just outside. At Wild Bear Falls Water Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, swimsuit season doesn’t have to end when summer does. This indoor water park brings tropical-style fun to the heart of the Smoky Mountains, making it a great escape for families looking for adventure, relaxation, and a break from unpredictable weather.