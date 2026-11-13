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Holiday Inn Express Dickson City offering Snow & Ice Employee Rate
9 days ago
Employees who have to go into work when conditions outside are snowy and icy can take advantage of a special rate at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Dickson City. The hotel is offering $89 rooms per night, with a 13% tax. The special allows employees to avoid stressful and dangerous commutes by staying at a hotel closer to their workplaces in the Dickson City area.