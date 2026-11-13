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Sweet Potato Souffle Canned Yams With a Buttery Brown Sugar Pecan Praline
7 days ago
Sweet potato soufflé with canned yams is an easy holiday side made with two cans of Bruce’s Cut Yams in Syrup, drained and mashed with butter, eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla. The sweet potato base bakes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, then a buttery brown sugar pecan praline goes on top, and it bakes 10 more minutes. You cook the praline on the stovetop while the souffle bakes, so the whole thing takes about an hour from start to finish.