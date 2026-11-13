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Holiday Inn Express Dickson City offering holiday discount for visiting family and friends
9 days ago
Family and friends visiting the Dickson City area for the holidays can take advantage of a room discount at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dickson City on Commerce Boulevard. The hotel is offering the discount with code IDOTHHOL. Simply call the hotel at (570) 307-4437, mention that you have family and/or friends staying in the area for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or New Year’s, and get the deal.