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Disney World Reveals Price for Popular EPCOT Holiday Experience
By Erica Lauren,9 days ago
The holiday season is almost here at EPCOT. As the 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival comes to a close, the park is getting ready to transform for one of the most festive times of the year: the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Soon, World Showcase will be filled with twinkling decorations, Holiday Kitchens, cultural storytellers, and the beloved Candlelight Processional.