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WSOT 2026 Main Competition Starts Today,With Up to 3.2 Million USDT for Squads
By chainwire,10 days ago
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 13th, 2026, Chainwire. More than 1,500 squads have formed, and traders can still join a squad until November 19. Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today kicked off the main competition of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2026. Starting at 10AM UTC, participating squads compete in the Squad Showdown for a prize pool of up to 3,200,000 USDT. The competition runs until December 2, 2026, at 10AM UTC.