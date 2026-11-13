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Wintermute Dominates Hyperliquid Auctions as HYPE Burns Rise
By Alexander Stefanov,10 days ago
Wintermute-linked wallets secured 76% of the fastest data auctions over one month. Hyperliquid’s priority mechanisms generated measurable HYPE burns. Direct node connectivity creates an additional competitive hurdle for smaller trading firms. Hyperliquid’s auction system has created a market where trading firms pay for milliseconds of faster information, with the...