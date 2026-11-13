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Trump Names Four SEC, CFTC Picks as Senate Deadline Nears
By Alexander Stefanov,7 days ago
The Senate’s December 18 target adjournment limits the time available for confirmation. Two CFTC nominees helped negotiate legislation governing U.S. cryptocurrency markets. The appointments would expand commissions currently operating with substantial vacancies. President Donald Trump has nominated four commissioners to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures...