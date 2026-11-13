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Bitcoin Plunges Below $69,000 as $1.6B Crypto Liquidation Wave Hits
By Alexander Zdravkov,3 days ago
Nvidia’s leadership crisis and a widespread Microsoft outage coincide with renewed uncertainty across risk assets. Leveraged long positions account for more than 90% of cryptocurrency liquidations. Ethereum and major altcoins suffer substantial losses as derivatives trading accelerates. Bitcoin fell sharply on November 13 as a wave of leveraged liquidations...