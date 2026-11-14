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Mayor Lurie Appoints Community Leaders to New Food Security Council
12 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor Daniel Lurie today announced eight appointments to San Francisco’s new Food Security Council, bringing together nonprofit executives, community advocates, and experts in food and public health to advise the mayor’s office and city departments on sustainable, long-term food security strategy that moves beyond emergency relief. Mayor Lurie appointed Dr. Gina Fromer, Adrian Gaino, Maja Marjanovic, Gabriel Medina, Jade Quizon, Md Hasinur Rahman, Shanell Williams, and Winnie Yu.