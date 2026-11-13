undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EPCOT Leader Reportedly Resigns, Leaves Disney Unexpectedly
By Erica Lauren,10 days ago
EPCOT is in the middle of one of its busiest stretches of the year. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is wrapping up, the Festival of the Holidays is just around the corner, and Disney has been rolling out holiday announcements for the park nearly every day. So the latest news out of EPCOT came as a real surprise. According to reports, EPCOT Vice President Matt Simon has unexpectedly resigned and left Disney.