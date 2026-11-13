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How a Hidden Screen Tap Turned Trezor Backups Into a Liability
By Alexander Stefanov,8 days ago
Three modified Trezor Safe 5 wallets exposed recovery phrases through hidden display implants. The malicious circuitry transmitted sensitive information without compromising the Secure Element. Firmware 2.13.1 blocks identified implants but cannot protect previously stolen backups. CryptoBilis customers should migrate their funds using newly generated recovery phrases. A hardware wallet can...