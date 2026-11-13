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Pixar’s Next Original Movie Is Unlike Anything It’s Done Before
By Erica Lauren,8 days ago
Pixar fans, and especially cat lovers, finally have something new to get excited about. Disney and Pixar have officially released the trailer and a new movie poster for Gatto, the studio’s upcoming original film about a scrappy black cat living in Venice, Italy. After months of only small glimpses and early details, fans are finally getting a real look at what this movie has to offer.