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Wellington loses the mother of all heart-breakers with 27-24 defeat to McPherson
By Cueball,12 days ago
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Wellington quarterback Colton Elmore just completed a 30-yard throw to Jon Armstrong, giving the Crusaders a first-and-10 at the McPherson 25, down 27-24. Seems promising, right? Well, unfortunately, the clock struck 0:00 on that play and Wellington’s season came to an end. The Crusaders fell to McPherson in the third round of the Class 4A Playoffs.