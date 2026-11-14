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20-year-old patient leaves hospital after 184 days on life support
By Claire O'Neil, WEAR via CNN Newsource,12 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — A Florida woman is leaving the hospital after spending half a year on an advanced life-support system. Akira Griffin, 20, is moving from Baptist Hospital in Pensacola to inpatient rehab. Griffin suffered an illness that caused lung failure. About 100 doctors, nurses, therapists and support...
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