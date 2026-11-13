undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FAA orders nationwide airport shutdown following air traffic control communications failure
By J. Robert Gough, Publisher,11 days ago
QUINCY — Flights at airports across the country, including Quincy Regional Airport, were ordered grounded Friday afternoon after a widespread communications failure within the nation’s air traffic control system prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to halt departures nationwide. The FAA issued the emergency order shortly before 3 p.m....