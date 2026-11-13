undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Does John Cena Still Matter to Viewers? | Takedown
8 days ago
Paul Fontaine and Garrett Gonzales ask whether John Cena still moves the needle for wrestling fans. Cena appeared on NXT last Wednesday, when the show went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts, but NXT averaged about 552,000 viewers to Dynamite's roughly 792,000, losing the night to AEW. Two days earlier, his return on Raw did not lift the show either, as the November 2 episode drew 2.3 million global views on Netflix, tying a two-month low. The guys discuss what those numbers say about Cena's drawing power at this stage of his career, and whether WWE can still rely on a part-time star to move viewership.