undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
2027 Open Season Exchange: OPM’s Cindy Butler on what feds should know this Open Season
By Drew Friedman,9 days ago
As federal employees and retirees face enrollment opportunities during Open Season, officials at the Office of Personnel Management are highlighting several major benefit changes for 2027, while also emphasizing the behind-the-scenes work that shapes health plans throughout the year. Recent program changes and premium increases create even more reason for...