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Local veterans working to build resource center, housing community for women veterans
By Lindsey Frazier,11 days ago
After the closure of the Victory Center at Jacksonville State, four women veterans made it their mission to establish a regional resource center for veterans in Etowah County, with a long-term vision of creating a community where women veterans and their children can access housing and multiple support services in one location.
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