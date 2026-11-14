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London is hosting the first European edition of a famous Japanese music festival
By Ed Cunningham,12 days ago
Japanese music is having a moment in London. Folk star Ichiko Aoba played the Royal Albert Hall back in March. City pop legend Masayoshi Takanaka headlined a day festival in Crystal Palace Park over the summer. The EFG London Jazz Festival is packed with Japanese musicians (and recreates Haruki Murakami’s jazz café). There was even an expo of virtual singer Hatsune Miku at the O2 this week.