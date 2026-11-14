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Kings fall to 1-11 on season (0-7 at home) as Blazers roll
By FRANKIE CARTOSCELLI,12 days ago
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Sacramento Kings are still waiting to light the beam at home for the first time this season. Sacramento fell 120-107 to the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center, dropping to 1-11 and 0-7 at home on the season. Friday’s loss keeps the Kings tied with the 1990-91 team for the worst 12-game start in franchise history.