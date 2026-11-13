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Dreamers, La Raza commemorate ‘Day of the Dead’
By Alexander Luis Magana,9 days ago
On Thursday, Nov. 5, the La Raza Club hosted aDía de los Muertos Ofrenda event at the Dreamers Success Center in Holt 201. The event honored the Mexican holiday of the Day of the Dead which is celebrated every Nov. 1 in the country. It honors the people that have passed away and involves building altars to honor them. This year the La Raza club teamed up with the Dreamers center to make the event possible.