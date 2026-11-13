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Urban Matcha Picks BoDo Spot for Boise Debut, Eyes March 2027 Opening
By Donna Kucera,9 days ago
A matcha-focused café chain is planning to take over the former Caffé D’arte space at 860 W. Broad St. in Boise’s BoDo district, with hopes of opening its doors in March 2027. The franchise, called Urban Matcha, will be run locally by Peter Qiu, a longtime Boise restaurant owner who has spent more than two decades serving customers at Panda Garden on West Overland Road.