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PHOTOS: Costa Mesa rallies for win over Arroyo Valley, advances to CIF Division 12 semifinals
By wpra-source-author-site-1,12 days ago
Costa Mesa senior quarterback Mathew Barrientes sneaks a key pass to wide receiver Ziggy Babovic late in the second quarter that would set up a Mustangs touchdown right before halftime. (PHOTOS: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone) Costa Mesa erased a double-digit deficit and stormed back to defeat Arroyo...