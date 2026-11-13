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Federal Agents Discover More Than 1,000 Child Sexual Abuse Videos During Bust of FAU Employee at Coral Springs Home
By Ryan Yousefi,7 days ago
Homeland Security agents arrested a Coral Springs man employed by Florida Atlantic University after allegedly discovering more than 1,000 child sexual abuse videos on his devices. Konstantin Kunyanskiy, 39, faces federal charges involving the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations. According...