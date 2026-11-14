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Why Locals LOVE This Family-Friendly Pizzeria With Unexpected Flavors in Portland, OR
By Alvin Estañol,12 days ago
4039 N Mississippi Ave, Suite 101, Portland, OR 97227. Pizza and ice cream might sound like a childhood dinner proposal, but Lovely’s Fifty Fifty turned that happy pairing into a distinctly Portland love story. On North Mississippi Avenue, this neighborhood restaurant builds its identity around Oregon produce, whole-grain sourdough,...