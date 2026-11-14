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LAYNE’S / ETBLITZ.COM SCOREBOARD | Scores from our area, the ET region, and statewide
By Mitch Lucas,12 days ago
It’s scores, scores and more scores from across the state, beginning with games and teams from the ETBlitz.com. Every week, we try to give you guys as many scores as is humanly possible. Our area scores are listed first, followed by scores that we believe you might also care about from the East Texas region, and then finally, scores from across the state.