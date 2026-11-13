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G.I. man arrested for strangling woman
By Carol Bryant,9 days ago
GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island police arrested a 21-year-old Grand Island man at 9:50 p.m. Nov. 12 at a residence on North Park Avenue. Grand Island Police Division Chief JIm Duering said that Francisco Schweigert, 21, of Grand Island was arrested for felony assault by strangulation a 19-year-old woman. He was also arrested for third-degree domestic assault and felony intentional child abuse with no injury.
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