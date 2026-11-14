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San Clemente Library Adult Sewing Workshop Saturday November 14 2026
By wpra-source-author-site-1,12 days ago
This article was originally posted on https://calbizjournal.com. San Clemente Library Adult Sewing Workshop Saturday November 14 2026. Workshop is at 2:00pm-4:00pm on select dates in 2026. Adults are invited to come learn the basics of sewing and sewing machines while creating beginner friendly projects like napkins, pouches, and more. No...