undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bulldog attacks more efficient than Vikings’ in district final
By BRETT BREMER Sports Editor,12 days ago
It’s a good line at driving school, at the end of a Sturgill Simpson chorus, and on the volleyball court. It boiled down to the Bulldogs putting the ball down between the lines much better Thursday, Nov. 5, as the Ionia varsity volleyball team took a three-set win over the Lakewood girls in the MHSAA Division 2 District Final at Lakewood High School.