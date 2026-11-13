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Weenie of the Week: No Name Nimrod From Neenah
By Laura Lee,10 days ago
We are proud to name this week’s Laura Lee and Cutter Weenie of the week: the unidentified big truck driver who decided to joyride through a local soccer field. The Neenah Police Department is still on the lookout for some guy with a big truck and probably a small … well, you know … who took that truck and drove it right onto a local soccer field on Halloween night. We’re not sure what Mahler Park did to this guy, but what this guy did to Mahler Park was douchey to the tenth degree. According to the pictures, because yes, there are cameras there, he tore up the field pretty good. Looks like at one point he almost got stuck and ripped up the field trying to get out. Still no idea if it was for a joyride, to show off, or if Waze took you off the road and onto the field, but this can be a reminder to everyone: off-road mode is not for city use. The truck is a dual cab, driven by a guy with a dual personality of dumb and dumber. Take a look and if you do have any information, please let the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department know.
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