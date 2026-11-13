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BEFORE THERE WAS JOHN MELLENCAMP, THERE WAS JOHNNY COUGAR! CELEBRATING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF CHESTNUT STREET INCIDENT, COMPLETELY REMASTERED AND REPACKAGED ON 180G COLORED VINYL!
7 days ago
Stockton, NJ - Long before he became one of America's most recognizable singer-songwriters, John Mellencamp was a young musician from Seymour, Indiana, recording under the name Johnny Cougar. What began as an ambitious musical journey in the mid-1970s would eventually lead to a legendary career spanning more than five decades, countless hit records, and a lasting place in the history of American rock and roll.