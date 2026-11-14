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Volleyball Battles Hard in Five-Set Match Against LIU
12 days ago
ERIE, Pa. — Mercyhurst (10-15, 6-7 NEC) lost to LIU (17-7, 13-0 NEC) 3-2 on Friday at Mercyhurst Athletic Center, despite taking a late fourth-set lead after trailing by three. The Lakers finished with 51 kills and a .177 hitting percentage, with set scores of 11-25, 26-24, 13-25, 28-26, 9-15. The Lakers opened the first set with a Roslyn Guerra kill from Alyssa Krause and a LIU ball-handling error for a 2-0 lead, but LIU moved ahead before Julia Shepherd tied it at 4-4 with a kill from Krause. LIU answered with four straight points to go up 8-4, and Mercyhurst's next stretch included a Guerra kill from Mya Comer that made it 11-7. The Lakers struggled to string points together from there as LIU added service aces and benefited from Lakers attack errors while extending the margin to 21-9. Ava Carney added a late kill from Krause, but LIU closed the set 25-11.