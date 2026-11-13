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County Commission forgoes special assessment on EMS services
8 days ago
On Thursday, Nov. 12, a special meeting of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners was called. The purpose of the meeting was to determine if the commissioners desired to hold a special meeting in December to consider levying a special assessment for EMS services in 2027. Because of scheduling and notice requirements, a special meeting in December would be needed if the commissioners were to consider the special assessment.