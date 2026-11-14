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Appalachian Ski Country West of Washington Wakes Up to Snow-Covered Ground as the Catskills of New York Pick Up a Foot or More in the Season’s First Widespread Mountain Snow
By Bethany Byles,12 days ago
APPALACHIANS — Winter has officially arrived in the mountains. Snow covered the ground in ski country west of Washington, D.C., on Friday morning, November 13, 2026, while the Catskills of New York picked up up to a foot or more. It marks the first widespread Appalachian snowfall of the...