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Florida Caught Between Two Cold Fronts as Miami Sits at 80 Degrees and Pensacola at 64, With Both Fronts Teaming Up to Drop Temperatures Statewide This Weekend
By Bethany Byles,12 days ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA — Florida is being squeezed by two cold fronts at once. One front is approaching Miami in South Florida, while a second is moving through the Panhandle. Together, they are set to tag team and drop temperatures across the entire state heading into the weekend. Floridians are...