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Texas and the South Could Face a Monster Arctic Blast Thanksgiving Week, With Houston, Dallas and Memphis Running 13 to 18 Degrees Below Normal in a New Long-Range Forecast
By Bethany Byles,12 days ago
DALLAS, TEXAS — A new long-range forecast is raising eyebrows by showing a “monster shot” of cold air plunging into the South and central U.S. during Thanksgiving week, with Texas among the hardest-hit areas. One forecaster said the “stars are aligning” for a major cold outbreak that...
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